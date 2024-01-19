PORTLAND – George Henry Richardson, Jr., 63, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 15, 2024, at his home in Portland.

Born on Oct. 6, 1960, in Portland, he was the son of George Sr. and Edna (Poole) Richardson.

George graduated from Deering High School, where he met his high school sweetheart on a ‘half’ blind date arranged by friends. Experiencing love at first sight, they were together for 11 years before marrying in 1990.

Blessed with two beautiful twin girls, George considered his family the center of his world, always prioritizing spending time with them above all else. He cherished moments spent with his daughters, watching TV together, quizzing them on game show trivia, taking them on train trips to Boston, Mass., visiting museums, and embarking on road trips to New York City, N.Y. for memorable days in the city. Knowing his daughter’s love for animals, he took her to every zoo across Maine and even other states.

In his professional journey, George worked at an auto body shop, where he built connections and eventually worked among auto racing pit crews. He would often travel to Laconia, N.H., on weekends, even utilizing vacation time for this pastime passion. He also loved football; the Raiders were his favorite team since childhood. George enjoyed listening to his favorite band, the Beatles. His long-term career was as a butcher with Jordans Foods, and he continued with the company when it became Sysco.

An avid outdoorsman, George enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially spending time at Sebago Lake and Crescent Beach. George was a compassionate and loving man, often taking the time to express gratitude to service members, military personnel, firefighters, and police officers for their service. He loved his canine friends, especially Misty, the late black lab, whom he would take everywhere with him. The family pug, Lucy, misses his presence deeply. His warm heart, boundless love for his family, and appreciation for life’s simple joys, leave behind a legacy that will be profoundly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

George was predeceased by his father; and sister, Debbie and her husband Joe Swain, brother-in-law, Keith Libby.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Ann Richardson; his daughters Nicole and Natasha Richardson; mother, Edna, mother-in-law, Roberta Gonzalez; sister, Diana Libby, and brother, Randy and wife Cynthia “Cindy” Richardson. He is also survived by nieces Jessica, Jolene, Felicia, and Ava, nephews Kyle, Tim, Scott, Michael, Joe, Jacob, Dylan, and Trevor; as well as special friends, Jim Mancini, Steve, and Rhonda Hitchcock.

Arrangements are under the direction of Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland.

