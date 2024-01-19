FREEPORT – Peter A. Moulton, 78, of Freeport, passed away on Jan. 16, 2024, at MidCoast Hospital in Brunswick.

Born on March 22, 1945, son of Maynard and Berthe (Couture) Moulton, Peter was educated in Auburn. He graduated from Edward Little High in 1963. He married the love of his life, Diane Chabot on Nov 28, 1968, in Auburn.

They moved to Freeport in 1971 and together raised three sons. Peter held several jobs over the years, retiring as office manager for Charlie Burnham Energy Service in 2008.

Peter is survived by his wife Diane; three sons and their spouses, William and Veronica (Sterling) Moulton of Richmond, Matthew and Alicia (Peters) Moulton of Oregon, and Michael and Brandy (Vaughn) Moulton of North Carolina; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews; and in-laws; and a special cousin and wife, Sumner and Lisa (Martorella)Moulton of Portland.

Peter was predeceased by his parents; his sister and her husband, Geraldine and Robert Lavelle, and his brother, Daniel Moulton.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous