SACO – Rita C. Conti, 83, of Saco, passed away on Tuesday Jan. 16, 2024, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

She was born in Sinclair on Feb. 13, 1940, a daughter of Leo and Muriel (Raymond) Ouellette. She was educated from Notre Dame de Lourdes school and graduated from St. Andre High School, class of 1958.

Rita got married and had three children, Deborah, Daniel and Kerry. She worked in various industries within the community. In 1987, she moved to Ocala, Fla. with her husband Francis. She served as county clerk for Marion County Court House in Ocala, Fla., retiring in 2005.

In 2005, she moved back to Maine to be closer to her children. In 2008, she started working for Reny’s Department store in Saco. Being from the generation of hard work, she really enjoyed this job and the interaction with her customers and coworkers. She forged many treasured friendships during this time right up until her passing. She will be sadly missed.

Rita had a great love of family and cherished the time they spent together. Her hobbies included reading the newspaper daily, doing crossword puzzles and word jumbles. When time permitted her favorite pastime was going to Oxford Casino with her Tante Angie.

She was predeceased by her husband, Francis Conti; and by two siblings.

She is survived by three children, Deborah Crocker and husband Jeff, Daniel Prescott and wife Shirley and Kerry Prescott. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Joseph Crocker and wife Brianna, Rowan Crocker, Tyler Prescott and Sarah Schortmann and husband Alex; one great-granddaughter, Emerson; and niece, Erica Hinman and husband Greg.

Visiting hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a funeral service at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22 at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, Saco. A graveside service will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco. To view Rita’s memorial page or leave an online condolence please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.

If family and friends desire, donations may be made in Rita’s name to

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 U.S. Route One

Scarborough, ME 04074

