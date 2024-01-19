BUCKSPORT – Robert “Bob” G. Carmichael Sr., 89, died Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Bangor.

He was born Sept. 18, 1934, in Portland, the son of George R. Carmichael Sr. and Jean Goldie Carmichael who both immigrated from Scotland in 1923. Bob grew up in Bath and graduated from Morse High School class of 1954 where he was an excellent athlete who played baseball, football, and basketball.

He continued his education at the University of Maine at Orono, receiving a B.A. in Education in 1958. Bob played football and baseball for the Maine Black Bears and received an Army Reserve Officer Commission as a second lieutenant through R.O.T.C. He served his country for over 20 years in the Army Reserves, retiring as a lieutenant colonel.

Bob began his teaching/coaching career at Stearns High School in Millinocket and moved to Bucksport in 1961. In addition to his teaching duties, he coached football, baseball, and track over a 17-year timeframe. In an era before the playoff system, his football teams won two Little Ten Conference (LTC) Championships, including his 1971 team that went undefeated after three consecutive 8-1 seasons. He was always proud of his 1968 team which finished with one loss and upset the class B champion Belfast Lions in the last game of the season. In one seven-year stretch, his teams went 50-7-3 with two championships. His teams were always known for their tough, physical defensive play. The LTC presents the Bob Carmichael Defensive Player of the Year award each year during their annual banquet.

Bob left coaching in 1978 to become the Bucksport High School Athletic Director, a position he held until his retirement in 1994. He was voted Maine’s Athletic Director of the Year in 1992. Bob was honored to have the Bucksport football field named after him, and equally humbled by his induction into the Bucksport High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Bob was a loyal “Golden Buck” and loved the community of Bucksport where he and Peggy formed long lasting friendships over the 62 years there.

Bob was also a basketball official and baseball umpire for many years throughout his career. He cherished the wonderful relationships and friendships with his fellow coaches and athletic directors throughout Maine. After retirement, Bob served on the Bucksport Town Council for several years. He also enjoyed golfing with the “boys” and his morning coffee sessions at McDonald’s where they solved all the world’s problems!

Survived by his wife and high school sweetheart of 68 years, Margaret “Peggy” Carmichael; along with five children, Jerriann Pollard of Veazie, Rob Carmichael Jr. (Susan Arthur) of Bucksport, Jon Carmichael of Bucksport, Jeff Carmichael (Doreen) of Rochester, N.H., and Jennifer Payea (Brian) of Old Orchard Beach. Bob was especially proud of his 12 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren who always brought a smile to his face. Like his mother before him, he was often referred to as the family “baby whisperer”. He had a special place in his heart for his large Carmichael and Hanson extended families.

He was predeceased by his parents George and Jean; siblings Helen Carter, Elizabeth Larrabee, Jean Carmichael, William “Bill” Carmichael, and George “Ross” Carmichael Jr.

The family would like to thank the Gentiva Hospice Care givers for their warm, professional, and empathetic care over the last few weeks.

A celebration of life will be held in late spring in Bucksport at a location to be determined. Arrangements are under the care of Mitchell-Tweedie Funeral Home and Cremation Services Bucksport (mitchelltweedie-young.com).

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Robert G. Carmichael, Sr. to support cancer research and patient care at

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute,

P.O. Box 849168,

Boston, MA 02284

