BRUNSWICK – Rosalynn Marley Bragg, 24, of Brunswick died suddenly at her home on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

She was born in Bath, the daughter of Thomas Bragg Jr. and Wendy Butterfield on Nov. 16, 1999. She grew up in Bath, graduated from Hyde School, class of 2019. After high school, she went to work for the Residence Inn as a housekeeper.

In 2020, Rosalynn, also known to many people as “Ros”, being a free spirit, Ros wanted to start a new adventure and moved to Georgia to be with her mom. In Georgia she worked as a housekeeper, cleaning residential homes.

She spent many hours with her mom riding bicycles, playing tennis, long boarding, skateboarding and riding with Michael on his Harley. Ros looked forward to visits with her grandmother, Judy Jackson, in Florida. She loved site seeing, shopping and new and different restaurants, she loved food. She also enjoyed spending many hours with her mom helping with the yard work making it the perfect home. She was always willing to give a hand when needed.

Ros loved the winter season. Snowboarding and skateboarding were two of her favorite things to do, along with camping in Eustis with her dad. She moved back to Maine in 2022, missing her home town, friends and family, hoping to find herself and start her life.

To Ros family was everything. She spent many hours with her dad talking about the future, shopping and talking with Cindy. Holidays were something she always looked forward to, being with family always put a smile on her face that could light up a room. Ros worked two jobs, Mrs. O’s and Zaoze Café & Market. She took her work seriously and was very proud at the end of the day at what she had accomplished.

Rosalynn had a hard time “fitting in” as she put it, due to the fact she was anxious around crowds. Rosalynn had many friends that adored her. Rosalynn was a blessing to her family. She was loved more than she knew. She was very kind hearted with a sweet soul and always showed that in everything she did. She was an animal lover her whole life, having many pets with her favorites being “Mila”, “Darcy” and Mable”.

She will be missed by all those that loved her. “Good Bye Ros, you’re at peace now and will be forever missed!”

She leaves behind her dad, Thomas Bragg Jr. and his wife Cindy of Bath, her mom, Wendy Butterfield and her husband Michael Hammes of St. Marys, Ga.; her grandmothers, Judy Jackson of Florida and Vonciel Williams of Washington D.C.; her brother, Thomas S. Bragg of Mass., her sisters Laughlynn Bragg of Florida and Selena Madore of Connecticut; aunts, uncles; and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. at the Hyde School, FRC building, 616 High St., Bath.

