BASKETBALL

Trailing by one point with 1:32 to play, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (10-1) went on a game-ending 10-5 run Friday night for a 116-112 victory against the Maine Celtics (4-5) at the Portland Expo.

After Justin Champagnie gave Sioux Falls a 108-107 lead, Alondes Williams hit a 3-pointer, Champagnie found room along the baseball for a slam and Malik Williams, who finished with 29 points, added two free throws to make it 114-109 with 20 seconds remaining.

DJ Steward led Maine with 27 points. JD Davison added 20.

HOCKEY

ECHL: The Reading Royals scored three straight goals to break a 1-1 tie, then went on to a 5-2 victory against the Maine Mariners before 3,841 at the Cross Insurance Arena.

Advertisement

Tag Bertuzzi broke the tie with four minutes left in the opening period before Joe Nardi scored in the second and Devon Paliani early in the third to give Reading a 4-1 lead. Matt Brown added a late goal for the Royals.

Gabriel Chicoine scored twice for the Mariners, who had 19 shots on goal. Reading had 21.

NHL: The Washington Capitals signed forward Aliaksei Protas to a five-year extension worth $16.875 million, a long-term commitment to a young player the organization believes is on an upward trajectory.

When the new contract kicks in next season, Protas will count $3.375 million annually against the salary cap through 2028-29.

GOLF

PGA: Sam Burns fired a career-low 61 to take a one-shot lead over Michael Kim and a two-shot lead on amateur Nick Dunlap after two rounds at The American Express at La Quinta, California.

Advertisement

Only seven amateurs have won on the PGA Tour since 1945. Phil Mickelson was the last, in Tucson, Arizona, in 1991.

LPGA: Lydia Ko, a 19-time winner, two-time major champion and still only 26, played bogey-free for a 5-under 67 and is tied with Ayaka Furue of Japan for the 36-hole lead in the season opener at Orlando, Florida.

BURKE DIES: Jack Burke Jr., who was the oldest living Masters champion, died in Houston at age 100. He won the Masters and PGA Championship in 1956, as well as the U.S. Open in 1955. Burke totaled 16 victories on the PGA Tour.

COLLEGES

BASKETBALL: A federal judge in Springfield, Illinois, reinstated Illinois basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr., who had been suspended from the team since being charged with rape in Kansas.

U.S. District Court Judge Colleen Lawless found the university had violated Shannon’s civil rights.

Advertisement

FOOTBALL: Alabama five-star freshman quarterback Julian Sayin entered the transfer portal, the program’s latest player to look elsewhere after Kalen DeBoer replaced the retired Nick Saban as coach.

SOCCER

AFRICAN CUP: Sadio Mané scored late to seal a 3-1 win for defending champion Senegal over Cameroon at Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast, and secure progress to the knockout stage.

Senegal moved to the top of Group C with successive wins and was assured of finishing among the top two.

ASIAN CUP: Aymen Hussein scored both goals as Iraq shocked Japan 2-1 at Doha, Qatar, to claim a place in the knockout stage and send the Japanese, the top-ranked team in Asia, to its first group-stage loss snce 1988.

U.S. WOMEN: The ninth annual SheBelieves Cup tournament in April will include the United States as well as Brazil, Canada and Japan.

Advertisement

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Cyprien Sarrazin of France crowned his breakthrough season in speed races by winning the first of this weekend’s two downhills at Kitzbuehel, Austria

Racing in cloudy conditions and struggling through technical turns on the 3.3-kilometer course, Sarrazin trailed then-leader Florian Schieder of Italy by up to 0.27 seconds before posting the fastest time in the last section to win by 0.05.

– Staff and news service report

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »