A Texas man has pleaded guilty to fraud charges after convincing six Mainers to invest more than $323,000 in a drug-testing business.

Nelson “Parker” Cowand, 54, pleaded guilty Friday to securities fraud and theft in Cumberland County Superior Court, according to the Office of the Maine Attorney General.

The attorney general’s office said Cowand has agreed to serve an eight month jail sentence and pay $253,000 in restitution to his victims. If in the first 36 months Cowand pays back more than $195,000, he can withdraw the securities fraud plea but will still be guilty of theft by deception.

Cowand was living in Maine in 2013 when he first began seeking investors for a purported drug-testing business, according to prosecutors.

“Cowand used his personal friendships and ties to the southern Maine community to attract investors and take advantage of the trust victims placed in him,” the office said in a statement. He then used that money to pay himself for food, rent, car loan payments and even Dallas Cowboy tickets.

This story will be updated.

