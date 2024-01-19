A man has been arrested on a charge of manslaughter in connection with the campfire death of a woman last year in the Kennebec County town of China, authorities said Friday.

Travis Mitchell, 31, of Vassalboro, was indicted by a grand jury and arrested around 7 p.m. Thursday, Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a news release.

“Mitchell was indicted Thursday by a Kennebec County Grand Jury for his role in a fire that killed 46-year-old Liza Bragg of Albion in May of 2023,” Moss said in the statement, without further elaboration of what role Mitchell allegedly played. “Mitchell was transported to the Kennebec County Correctional Facility in Augusta, where he posted bail.”

Related Albion woman dies from injuries tied to attempts to start campfire in China

Bragg was killed after sustaining fatal burns from attempts to start a fire on May 5, 2023, at the D&R Campground at 109 Pellerin Road in China. Authorities said at the time that she was standing too close to the campfire as someone tried to start it, although officials did not specify how the people were attempting to start the fire or any additional details leading up to the incident.

Bragg was taken to a local hospital and then to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she died.

Mitchell’s next court date is scheduled for April 22.

Related Headlines Albion woman dies from injuries tied to attempts to start campfire in China

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: