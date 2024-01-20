On Oct. 11, South Africa presented its 84-page charge of genocide — perpetrated by Israel against the Palestinians of Gaza — to the United Nation’s International Court of Justice.

I don’t need that much paper: 23,000 Palestinians have been murdered; 10,000 of these have been children.

Scott Hammond
Portland

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles