On Oct. 11, South Africa presented its 84-page charge of genocide — perpetrated by Israel against the Palestinians of Gaza — to the United Nation’s International Court of Justice.
I don’t need that much paper: 23,000 Palestinians have been murdered; 10,000 of these have been children.
Scott Hammond
Portland
