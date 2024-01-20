There really is an obvious answer to the homeless issue.

Municipalities should establish community campgrounds that are open to all. Anyone could lie there or pitch a tent overnight, for as long as they want, for free. Toilets would be necessary, with a water supply. Some opaque fencing would offer containment to the grounds and reduce visual distraction. Having a no-camping border would add to aesthetics. A police presence would add safety and determine if there are to be any drug limits. Pets accepted with good behavior.

Homeless? Either campground or shelter, it’s your free choice.

John Roediger

South Portland

