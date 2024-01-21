I recently read stories in the Press Herald about the unprecedented flooding of Maine’s coastal communities, the new installation in Gorham of the Cross Town 175 MW/350 MWh battery storage for our grid, and about Donald Trump winning the Iowa caucuses. Two of these stories feature the disasters we should consider as the Republican Party does nothing about global warming.

The battery installation is a welcome solution. It is well known that our grid is outdated and inefficient. Upgrading our nation’s electrical grid will not only create many jobs but will also help tremendously to minimize our carbon footprint.

Why is it that Republicans offer no climate solutions in their platforms as they run for office? Or worse, why is it that many of them deny global warming exists? The proof of it is in the businesses that must shut down as they are repeatedly damaged by coastal flooding. Republicans complain we cannot afford to invest in our infrastructure, despite that fact that doing so is what made our country great. They are afraid that talking about spending will alienate their base.

Young voters should realize that ignoring or denying a problem does not make it go away. Voting Republican is like realizing you accidentally got pregnant. The facts don’t change if you ignore them or fail to plan for your future.

Tracy Floyd

Cape Elizabeth

