Why is everyone so surprised at the destruction wrought by last week’s storms? For decades, climate scientists have warned of impending damage to coastal communities resulting from rising sea levels and increasingly extreme weather. Whether one believes that human activity or natural meteorological cycles are to blame, the data clearly indicates that low-lying areas adjacent to the sea are in grave danger.

Why, then, are so many of us expressing shock and disbelief over images of historic fishing shacks and other structures succumbing to the ravages of last week’s storm? After all, the experts told us time and again that this sort of destruction was coming, and the science clearly indicates that it will only get worse as time goes by. Are we beset by a human inclination toward optimism? A natural inability or unwillingness to imagine a future radically different from the present until we can see it with our own eyes?

Last week’s unprecedented flooding proves that hope is no substitute for realism if we are to save waterfront areas from a grim future. The inundation of Maine’s coast has only just begun. It’s a certainty for which coastal communities must prepare immediately and accordingly. Let this be our wake-up call.

Chris Korzen

Portland

