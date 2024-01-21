I am writing to emphasize the pivotal role that parents play in the education of their children.
Parents are the first and most enduring teachers in a child’s life. From the early years of learning to read and write to the crucial moments of decision-making in adolescence, parental involvement lays the foundation for a child’s academic success. A supportive and engaged home environment fosters a love for learning, curiosity and a sense of responsibility.
Research consistently shows that children with involved parents perform better academically, have higher self-esteem and exhibit better behavior in school. Simple acts such as reading together, discussing school activities and providing encouragement contribute significantly to a child’s educational development. These undeniable facts constructed the foundation that has resulted in parents’ rights being the longest recognized fundamental right by our highest courts.
In a world where educational challenges are diverse, the partnership between parents and schools becomes increasingly vital. Effective communication and collaboration between educators and parents create a harmonious support system for a child’s growth.
As we celebrate the achievements of our education system, let’s celebrate the silent heroes, the parents. Their commitment, guidance and encouragement shape the trajectory of a child’s educational journey. Recognizing and nurturing this partnership is key to unlocking the full potential of every student.
Allen Sarvinas
Topsham
