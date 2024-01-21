I am writing to vehemently oppose L.D. 780 and a proposed amendment to the Maine State Constitution declaring the right to “personal reproductive autonomy.” Of course this implies unrestricted access to abortion and could be interpreted as permitting abortion at any time during pregnancy.

Here again, as with most pro-choice endeavors, an unborn child becomes simply an object to be discarded as a matter of convenience rather than a living human being with rights. This amendment should not succeed. I support our Declaration of Independence, which says “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” are divinely bestowed. The proposed amendment would contradict this.

Brent Maynard

York Beach

