Time is running out for President Biden to announce his retirement and send the nomination of a moderate politician to the Democratic National Convention. The path to a repeat defeat of Donald Trump in 2024 grows narrower and narrower as Biden’s overall approval ratings are at an historic low and disaffected Blacks, Latinos and young voters, the historical strength of Democratic Party support, look elsewhere.

Third-party candidates offer to the disillusioned voter – the voter who refuses to vote for “the lesser of two evils” – an alternative that will siphon off the protest vote. The slim margin of Biden’s 2020 victory in four key states is in jeopardy.

President Biden’s inner circle of advisers and contributors, who continue to support his candidacy out of fear and selfishness of losing their access to political power, should do exactly what they ask of moderate Republican politicians who endorse Donald Trump: Place the welfare of the Republic above their personal gain. For Democrats to do otherwise is just as hypocritical and self-serving.

Larry Kaplan, MD

Cape Elizabeth

