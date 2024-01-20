Caroline Bornemann scored 20 of her 27 points in the first half, and Maine remained undefeated in America East women’s basketball conference games as it rolled to an 81-39 victory Saturday against New Jersey Institute of Technology in Orono.

Bornemann, who finished two points off her career high set last season, made four 3-pointers in the second quarter as the Black Bears (12-7, 5-0 America East) built leads of 22-10 after one quarter and 49-25 at halftime. She also led Maine with 12 rebounds.

Anne Simon added 20 points and nine rebounds, and Adrianna Smith had 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Sarah Talon helped fuel Maine’s quick start, scoring seven of her nine points in the first quarter.

Alejandra Zuniga led NJIT (8-10, 0-5) with 15 points.

BOWDOIN 72, COLBY 57: Carly Davey scored 13 of her 15 points in the first half as the Polar Bears (17-1, 5-0 NESCAC) beat the Mules (9-8, 1-3) in Waterville.

Sydney Jones scored 28 points and went 10 for 10 from the free-throw line for Bowdoin. Callie Godfrey added 11 points.

Advertisement

Lydia Mordarski had 18 points for Colby.

KEENE STATE 69, USM 64: Brynn Rautiola scored 21 points and Valerie Luizzi added 20 as the Owls (7-9, 3-5 Little East) edged the Huskies (8-10, 6-3) in Gorham.

Amy Fleming paced USM with 23 points.

ST. JOSEPH’S 80, ELMS 57: Angelica Hurley posted 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Monks (10-7, 6-0 GNAC) past the Blazers (9-8, 3-3) in Chicopee, Massachusetts.

Hailey Anderson added 13 points off the bench, and Maddie Russell scored 11 points.

WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 54, UNE 52: The Golden Bears (13-4, 7-2 Commonwealth Coast) erased an eight-point deficit with a 13-2 run in the fourth quarter and held off the Nor’easters (11-6, 6-3) in Biddeford.

Advertisement

Jordyn Franzen was the lone scorer in double figures for UNE, finishing with 23 points.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

MAINE 70, NJIT 64: Peter Filipovity recorded 20 points and 13 rebounds as the Black Bears (9-10, 1-3 America East) beat the Highlanders (4-13, 0-5) in Newark, New Jersey.

Filipovity’s layup midway through the first half gave Maine the lead for good at 19-17.

Kellen Tynes and Adam Cisse each added 12 points for the Black Bears.

Mekhi Gray scored 21 points to lead NJIT.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous