University of Maine junior forward Harrison Scott has been named the Hockey East player of the week after scoring four goals adding an assist in helping the Black Bears to two weekend wins over UMass Lowell.

Scott had one goal and one assist for the Black Bears (16-4-2, 8-3-1 Hockey East), in Friday’s 5-3 win. On Saturday, Scott had his first a career hat trick, which included the game-winning goal and a power-play goal. He scored two goals in 23 seconds during the second period before adding another in the third period.

For the season, Scott has 10 goals and eight assists. Maine is off until Feb. 2 when its plays at Northeastern, then is at UMass on Feb. 3.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BOWDOIN: Junior Sydney Jones has been named the New England Small College Athletic Conference player of the week for a second time this season after averaging 24 points per game in a pair of wins for the Polar Bears.

Jones scored 22 points in a 77-44 win over Wesleyan for Bowdoin (17-1, 5-0 NESCAC) before getting a career-high 28 in a 72-57 win at Colby.

AP POLL: Kansas State climbed three spots to fourth place, its highest ranking since 2003, while South Carolina remained the unanimous choice at No. 1 in the AP poll, receiving all 35 votes from a national media panel.

There was some shifting in the top 10 with UCLA moving back up to No. 2 after beating Colorado on the road. The Buffaloes remained third spot with a win over then-No. 6 USC, which fell to 11th after also losing to Utah.

Iowa dropped to fifth after falling in overtime to Ohio State. Hawkeyes star guard Caitlin Clark had a scary moment after the game when she accidently was run into by a fan who was storming the court to celebrate. Clark said she was OK. No. 6 Stanford, North Carolina State and UConn followed the Hawkeyes.

Indiana, with Gorham native Mackenzie Holmes, rose two spots to No. 14.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

AP POLL: Reigning national champion Connecticut stayed No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll released Monday, receiving 44 first-place votes from a 61-person media panel. No. 2 Purdue got 17 first-place votes.

A loss by Kansas jumbled the rest of the top five. No. 3 North Carolina, No. 4 Houston and No. 5 Tennessee all moved up a spot by sweeping two games each last week.

The Jayhawks dropped four spots to No. 7 following a 91-85 loss to West Virginia that ended their six-game winning streak in the series. Kentucky is sixth with Auburn eighthm Arizona ninth and Illinois 10th.

UConn moved to the top of the poll last week for the first time in 15 years.

