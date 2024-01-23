Faye Veilleux scored 14 points Tuesday to lead the University of New England to a 63-55 victory against Endicott in a Commonwealth Coast Conference women’s basketball game at Beverly, Massachusetts.

Kaylee Beyor added 12 points and Jordyn Franzen had 11 for the Nor’easters (12-6, 7-3), who led 35-29 at halftime and defeated the Gulls (10-7, 6-4) for the second time this season.

Sarah Dempsey shot just 5 of 17 from the floor but still led Endicott, which hit just 31 percent of its shots, with 14 points. UNE shot 44 percent from the floor.

(8) CONNECTICUT 85, MARQUETTE 59: Paige Bueckers scored 28 points and beat the halftime buzzer with a 3-point shot from about 40 feet as UConn (17-3, 9-0 Big East) topped Marquette (15-4, 4-4) at Milwaukee for its 13th consecutive victory.

n UConn junior guard Caroline Ducharme will miss the rest of the season with head and neck problems, becoming the fifth team member out for the year.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

ENDICOTT 92, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 75: The Gulls (12-6, 7-3 Commonwealth Coast) raced to a 15-point halftime lead and defeated the Nor’easters (5-13, 0-10) at Beverly, Massachusetts.

Jalen Echevarria led Endicott with 27 points. Adrian Torres had 20 for UNE.

SOUTH CAROLINA 79, (6) KENTUCKY 62: Ta’Lon Cooper scored 20 points and Jacobi Wright had 14 with four 3-pointers as South Carolina (16-3, 4-2 Southeastern) pulled away to beat Kentucky (14-4, 4-2) at Columbia, South Carolina.

TEXAS 75, (11) OKLAHOMA 60: Max Abmas scored 22 points to help Texas (23-6, 3-3 Big 12) roll past Oklahoma (25-4, 3-3) at Norman, Oklahoma.

(12) DUKE 83, LOUISVILLE 69: Tyrese Proctor scored a career-high 24 points, including 13 after halftime with several clutch baskets, Mark Mitchell returned from injury to add 20 with 12 rebounds and visiting Duke (14-4, 5-2 Atlantic Coast) outlasted Louisville (6-13, 1-7).

(13) WISCONSIN 61, MINNESOTA 59: Tyler Wahl had 16 points and hit two free throws with five seconds left to help Wisconsin (15-4, 7-1 Big Ten) beat Minnesota (12-7, 3-5) at Minneapolis.

(16) DAYTON 66, LA SALLE 54: Daron Holmes II scored 22 points, and Javon Bennett and Nate Santos each scored 13 to lead Dayton (16-2, 6-0 Atlantic 10)to its 13th straight win, over La Salle (10-9, 1-5) at Philadelphia.

