SOUTH PORTLAND – Dianne S. Burns died on Jan. 13, 2024 after a decline in health.

She was born on April 11, 1940 in Beverly, Mass., the daughter of Earnest and Jeanette Angell. Soon after her birth, Dianne’s family moved to South Portland. She spent her summers swimming at Willard Beach. She excelled at swimming and competed on the swim team coached by Mr. Paulson. She graduated South Portland High School in 1958.

She then met her future husband, Kevin, on a blind date. It was love at first sight for both of them and they married on July 6, 1963 and remained happily married for 60 years. “Di Di” and Kevin raised three girls. The family resided in Cape Elizabeth until a job transfer brought the family to Hamilton, Ontario. A couple of years later, they returned to South Portland where they remained.

Dianne made life at home an adventure with her spirited nature. When her children were young she and Kevin would play hide and seek, hiding the kids while the other parent tried to find them. High school friends would come over after school on Fridays and raid her pantry, much to her delight. Friday evenings there was an open invitation to their home where family and friends would gather and laugh. She and Kevin spent several winters in Florida where they hosted family and friends who came to visit. Dianne had a passion for life. She loved to socialize and have good times. God help anyone who got in her way of that pursuit. There was rarely a dull moment when in the company of Di Di.

Dianne was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Kevin Burns; her sister, Judy Leeman, her brothers William and Richard Angell; and two grandchildren, Rebecca S. Sloan and Kevin Burns Sloan.

She is survived by her children Brenda Sloan and her husband Michael of South Portland, Kristie Burns of Cape Elizabeth and Erin Burns of South Portland; her grandchild, Katelyn Parsons and her husband Keith; and by three great-grandchildren, Delaney, Neave and Eleanor, all of South Portland; her sisters Lynn Angell and Debbie Thayer and her brother, Robert Angell; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at 75 State Street and Gentiva Health, who took such very good, compassionate care of her. They are angels who made a difference in her life.

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Wednesday, Jan. 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home on Cottage Road, South Portland. A memorial service will be held here on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m.

