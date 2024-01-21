Stephen Eric Lawrence

HOLLIS – Stephen Eric Lawrence, 61, husband of Susan, passed away on Jan. 11, 2024, in Boston, Mass.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday Feb. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Poitras, Neal and York Funeral Home, 71 Maple St. (Route 25), in Cornish. A Masonic and Knights Templar funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday Feb. 3 at 1 p.m., all are invited to attend.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

