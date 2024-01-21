BASKETBALL

JD Davison and Drew Peterson combined for 66 points, and Jordan Schakel made three straight 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help the Maine Celtics hold on for a 131-125 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce in a G League game Sunday afternoon at the Portland Expo.

Davison recorded 36 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, while Peterson, facing his former team, had a career-high 30 points along with eight rebounds. Schakel finished with 19 points.

Jamal Cain scored 33 points for the Skyforce (10-2).

NBA: Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was diagnosed with a concussion after getting elbowed in the face Saturday night during a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers and will be out indefinitely, the team said.

Young is averaging 26.9 points per game and is second in the league with 10.8 assists per game.

HOCKEY

ECHL: Adam Mechura scored his second goal of the game 3:28 into overtime, lifting the Maine Mariners to a 4-3 win over the Reading Royals at Cross Insurance Arena.

Mechura also tied the game early in the third period, then assisted on Ryan Mast’s go-ahead goal at 5:01. Reading forced overtime by scoring at the tail end of a four-minute power play with 7:05 left.

Tyler Drevitch scored in the first period for the Mainers, and Brad Arvanitis made 30 saves.

GOLF

PGA: Nick Dunlap became the first amateur in 33 years to win on the PGA Tour, holding on for a one-shot victory over Christiaan Bezuidenhout at The American Express in La Quinta, California.

Dunlap, a 20-year-old University of Alabama sophomore and reigning U.S. Amateur champion, is the first amateur winner since Phil Mickelson at the Tucson Open in 1991.

Dunlap finished with a 6-foot par putt for a 2-under 70. At 29-under 259, he broke the tournament scoring record as a 72-hole event.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Rory McIlroy won the Dubai Desert Classic for a record fourth time, completing a remarkable weekend comeback by reeling in Cameron Young early in the final round, then holding off Adrian Meronk to seal a one-stroke victory in the United Arab Emirates.

McIlroy closed with a 2-under 70 to retain the title at a tournament he first won in 2009 and has captured more than any other in his career. Among his 38 wins as a professional, he had also won the Tour Championship and Wells Fargo Championship three times.

LPGA: Lydia Ko rediscovered her winning touch in the season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, closing with a 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory over Alexa Pano at Lake Nona in Orlando, Florida.

Ko, who finished at 14-under 274, became the seventh woman to win 20 LPGA titles before turning 27. The 26-year-old from New Zealand was winless in 20 events last season.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Atlanta Falcons have interviewed a dozen candidates for their head coaching vacancy, adding Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik to the growing list.

Slowik, 36, is considered one of the rising stars of the NFL assistant ranks after overseeing the development of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

The most prominent candidates interviewed by the Falcons are longtime New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

• The Cleveland Browns have interviewed one of their former quarterbacks, Ken Dorsey, to be their offensive coordinator, a person familiar with the meeting told The Associated Press.

Dorsey, who was fired by Buffalo earlier this season, is the second candidate to speak with Cleveland. The Browns have also scheduled a meeting with Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Mikaela Shiffrin earned her record-extending 95th career win, triumphing in a slalom in Jasna, Slovakia, a day after the American star’s main rival sustained a season-ending injury.

In the first race without Olympic slalom champion Petra Vlhova, Shiffrin edged Croatian teenager Zrinka Ljutic by 0.14 seconds. Sweden’s Anna Swenn Larsson in third and Switzerland’s Camille Rast in fourth were the only other racers within a second of Shiffrin’s time.

It was Shiffrin’s fifth slalom win of the season and 58th of her career, a World Cup record for both men and women.

• German skier Linus Strasser of Germany won the men’s slalom at the classic Hahnenkamm races in Kitzbuehel, Austria, for his first victory in two years.

Strasser moved up from fourth position by posting the fastest second-run time to beat Kristoffer Jakobsen of Norway by 0.14 seconds.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota each scored twice in the second half as Premier League leader Liverpool opened a five-point lead with a crushing 4-0 victory at Bournemouth.

• Egypt star Mohamed Salah is leaving the Africa Cup of Nations – at least temporarily – and returning to Liverpool for treatment on a muscle injury, the Premier League club announced.

Salah was forced off during the first half of Egypt’s 2-2 draw with Ghana on Thursday, causing concern for club and country. It was later revealed the 31-year-old Salah would miss at least two games, if Egypt advances.

