COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cotie McMahon had a career-high 33 points and 12 rebounds as No. 18 Ohio State rallied to stun No. 2 Iowa 100-92 in overtime on Sunday, despite 45 points from Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark, who avoided serious injury when a female fan storming the court collided with Clark.

The Buckeyes (15-3, 6-1) trailed by as many as 12 points in regulation but rallied to force an extra four minutes.

Clark scored all of Iowa’s nine overtime points, but a basket by McMahon and four late free throws from Jacy Sheldon sealed the win, and fans streamed out of the stands to celebrate. More than 18,000 people attended, which was the most ever to watch a women’s basketball game at Ohio State.

As fans streamed onto the court, Clark, the nation’s top scorer and reigning college player of the year, collided with a fan and had to be helped up by her teammates. Her coach, Lisa Bluder, said fans also screamed inappropriate things to the star player.

Clark said she was “OK,” and Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith apologized to her for the incident.

The loss snapped a 15-game winning streak for the Hawkeyes (18-2, 7-1 Big Ten).

“It’s a huge win for the program,” said Ohio State Coach Kevin McGuff, who opened his press conference with an apology to Clark for the post-game incident.

(16) INDIANA 74, PURDUE 68: Chloe Moore-McNeil and Sara Scalia both scored 20 points, and Gorham’s Mackenzie Holmes got seven of her 15 in the fourth quarter to help the Hoosiers (16-2, 7-1 Big Ten) fend off the Boilermakers (9-9, 2-5) in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Holmes took just seven shots, making six, including a 3-pointer.

(19) NOTRE DAME 75, WAKE FOREST 66: Hannah Hidalgo scored 21 points, Sonia Citron added 18, and the Fighting Irish (14-3, 5-2 ACC) handed the Demon Deacons (4-15, 0-7) their seventh-straight loss, at Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Anna DeWolfe of Cumberland scored eight points for Notre Dame.

(4) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 72, DUKE 57: Aziaha James scored a career-high 33 points, and the Wolfpack (16-2, 4-2 ACC) got 24 points off turnovers to beat the Blue Devils (12-6, 4-3) in Raleigh, North Carolina.

TRINITY 61, COLBY 50: Reilly Campbell scored 27 points to lead the Bantams (12-5, 3-1 NESCAC) past the Mules (9-9, 1-4) in Hartford, Connecticut.

Lydia Mokarski (11 points) and Kate Olenik (10) reached double figures for Colby.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

TULANE 81, (10) MEMPHIS 79: Sion James scored a season-high 22 points, and the Green Wave (12-6, 3-3 American Athletic) held off the Tigers (15-4, 4-2) in New Orleans.

(14) ILLINOIS 86, RUTGERS 63: Justin Harmon scored 18 points to lead five Illinois players in double figures as the Illini (14-4, 5-2 Big Ten) beat the Scarlet Knights (10-8, 2-5) in Champagne, Illinois.

