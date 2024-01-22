The number of deaths on Maine roads dropped last year to the lowest number in nearly a decade, according to preliminary date released Monday by the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety.

Preliminary data show 134 people died on roadways last year, the lowest number since 2014, when 131 deaths were recorded. There was also a sharp decrease in the number of motorcycle fatalities, but the number of pedestrians killed remained stubbornly high.

Lauren Stewart, the bureau’s highway safety director, said that prior to 2014, Maine has not seen numbers this low since 1944, when there were 119 deaths.

“Though this is a vast improvement over the prior years, the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety recognizes there is still plenty of work to be done because one life lost is one too many,” she said in a statement.

Last year, 60% of motor vehicle occupants killed on Maine roads were not wearing a seatbelt. While 94.5% of motorists observed on Maine roads during the 2023 Maine Seatbelt Use Survey used a seatbelt during the day — the highest rate to date — that number dropped to 77.5% at night. That’s the lowest observed nighttime rate in 12 years, according to the bureau.

In response to that alarming trend, the bureau will be giving grants to police to conduct nighttime seatbelt enforcement, Stewart said.

It is too soon to know how much impaired driving impacted the fatality numbers because toxicology information is still being received. An average of 23% of the fatalities each year from 2018 to 2022 involved someone operating under the influence of alcohol. That number does not account for those under the influence of drugs or a combination of drugs and alcohol, according to Stewart.

Last year, 17 people died in motorcycle crashes, a decrease of 47% from 2022. That’s the lowest number of motorcycle fatalities since 2014, when there were 10.

But Stewart said there have not been improvements in pedestrian fatalities. In the past, the state would see a high number one year, followed by a sharp decrease the next, then another increase. But since 2021, there have been at least 20 pedestrian fatalities every year.

To address that trend, the Bureau of Highway Safety has increased media messaging and awarded grant funds to law enforcement agencies for pedestrian safety enforcement, Stewart said. The Maine Department of Transportation recently finished a vulnerable road user assessment and will work with communities to implement strategies to keep pedestrians safe.

The bureau is stepping up its work to educate the public about safe driving behaviors and will continue identify and work with communities that are underserved or overrepresented in crash data, Stewart said. It has also added a requirement for law enforcement agencies that receive certain grant funds to educate the public on safe driving behaviors and the risk of impaired driving, speeding and not wearing a seatbelt.

