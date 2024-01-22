OK, Maine film fans, I’ve got some homework for you.

I know, I know; I started out this year by lecturing you all about the tangible, practical ways we – lovers of all things Maine, movies and Maine movies – can help support and grow filmmaking and film-watching in our beloved (if recently dangerously soggy) home state. Watching Maine-made movies on streaming services, actually going out to Maine’s independent movie houses, chipping in on crowdfunding sites when a Maine moviemaker needs a budget – all great ideas, if I do say so myself.

But now, we’ve got another, maybe even more immediately impactful way to help out the Maine film scene staring us right in the face. Best of all, it won’t cost you a nickel, will take a few minutes, max, and involves making one measly phone call.

I’ve banged my little Maine film fanatic drum about the state’s need for meaningful and competitive tax incentives for filming in Maine. And now, thanks to Democratic Maine lawmakers like Sen. Mattie Daughtry, Rep. Traci Gere, Sen. Henry Ingwerson, Rep. Amy Roeder and others, we’ve got a real shot at finally putting Maine in the movie-attracting ring with other states like Massachusetts, Georgia, New Mexico and other places where voters recognize what’s what when it comes to both luring big-budget film and TV production and injecting major resources and opportunities into their states filmmaking community.

Meet L.D. 1075, the latest proposal to lure more film production to the state.

This bill, catchily titled “An Act to Promote Economic Growth Through Increased Film Incentives,” is what it says on the tin. It’s being debated in the legislative “short session,” taking place from now until April. This is what it would do for movies being made in Maine:

– Increase production spending reimbursement from 5% to 25% with an added percentage for filming in rural counties, as well as for productions that include Maine-based writers, directors and lead actors

– Increase wage reimbursement from 10% non-local and 12% local to 20% and 25%, respectively

– Increase wage cap from $50,000 to $75,000

– Phase out reimbursement for non-local, below-the-line workers within five years

– Give no reimbursement for non-local, above-the-line

(All these bullet points come thanks to the fine folks at the Maine Film Association.)

Now, before I get to ranting, here are the numbers to call. For your state representative: 1-800-423-2900. For your state senator: 1-800-423-6900.

OK, now the ranting. Here’s what passing this bill would give us.

A better chance of the next Stephen King adaptation being actually filmed in Maine, rather than watching Nova Scotians trying to approximate a Down East accent. Seriously, Maine is a great place for literally any sort of movie. Snow? Beaches? Forests? Cities? Picturesque towns? Mountains? Majestic lighthouses everywhere you turn? Maine’s got the scenery, and the reason so many Maine/New England-set movies aren’t filmed here is that other (and, face it, less beautiful) states make it worth film companies’ while to film there instead of here. L.D. 1075 would put us in the game.

And take a look at that first stipulation, where rural communities would be even further incentivized as filming locations and Maine-based talent (both behind and in front of the camera) would also bump up the percentage reimbursement. More Maine talent in your movie? You get more money back. Film in a rural Maine community (thus stimulating the local economy)? You get more money back. There are a whole lot of extremely talented and beyond hard-working film professionals in all aspects of movie production in Maine, and if L.D. 1075 makes it more likely that they get a gig on a bigger, from-away production, that is the absolute moon. It’s a sure way to pump some much-needed energy, opportunity and, yes, some sweet, sweet cash into the people who truly deserve and need it.

And hop down to the bottom two stipulations for a bit. If you’re not up on your insider film jargon (and why would you be – you have a life), “above-the-line” refers to the big names involved in a production. Director, screenwriter, producer, main cast, basically the only names most people read on the movie poster. L.D. 1075 would ensure that these bigger names wouldn’t receive any incentives or rebates for lending their already well-compensated talents to a Maine-based production. They’ll just have to squeak by with their very large salaries, poor things. “Below-the-line” are the production team. Everything from assistant directors to hair and makeup to the mysterious Best Boy to the lowly production assistant making coffee runs are all in this category, and the increase in wage reimbursement would cover all Maine-based below-the-line talent. (And phase out reimbursement for those from away, once again making it more attractive for a visiting production to seek out and employ Maine film professionals.)

Now for the downside. There is none.

To those lovely crabby types preparing their arguments about giving away free money to rich Hollywood elites and blah, blah, blah. (I’m paraphrasing.) We’re not currently getting any of this money. Movie companies are tossing lobster pots on a dock in Connecticut and calling it Bar Harbor because Connecticut made it worth their while to film there. All that sweet Hollywood cash could have been ours. Now ask yourself, would you rather get slightly less of the millions of dollars a major film production spends on a single project filmed in Maine or no money at all because of some short-sighted stinginess? I’ll wait.

And, being a bit less snotty about it (at least I’ll try), for those out there saying that times are hard and that all this movie stuff is a lot less important than filling your gas tank, your oil tank or your family’s stomachs – you’re right. Movies are inessential. So are sports. So is anything not directly involved with the day-to-day business of simply surviving.

Apart from guessing what I’m going to say about whether movies make life better (short version: yes), I’ll just point out that movies exist. A movie production coming to a state means money coming to a state, along with jobs, opportunities and, hey, a little reflected big screen publicity never hurt anybody’s tourism. Maine has so much to offer as a filming location for movies of all sizes (and with all sizes of wallets). Let’s go get some.

Contact your legislator today with a phone call. Tell them to vote for L.D. 1075.

Dennis Perkins is a freelance writer who lives in Auburn with his wife and cat.

