How do people feel about American bombs falling in the Middle East? Here’s what I think: Our money and our bombs are killing thousands of children, women and men in Gaza. Money and weaponry from the United States are directly responsible for fueling and extending this carnage.

It is not antisemitic to believe this. It is humanitarian to want this terrible suffering to end. Israel suffered terribly at the hands of Hamas, but we are bankrolling misplaced revenge, which makes no one safer.

In addition:

• We are risking a wider war in the Middle East.

• The bombing is catastrophic for the world’s climate. According to a recent study, the carbon cost of the current conflict in Gaza is causing environmental catastrophe (equivalent to burning 150,000 tons of coal).

• The United States is becoming Public Enemy No. 1 in the Muslim world, which will come back to haunt us.

• The millions of dollars being spent for destruction could be spent constructively in how many thousands of ways?

I urge our Maine congressional delegation to refuse to support funding that would dump more U.S. dollars into bombs that will continue to shatter an already shattered Gaza. Too much is more than enough.

Eleanor Lincoln Morse

Peaks Island

