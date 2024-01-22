I have read letters to the editor from two young voters in the past few months. I’m happy they are getting involved since they and their children will be inheriting this earth. I was dismayed that both writers have decided not to support President Biden because of his stance with Israel against Hamas. That is too complicated an issue to address here, but I fear that voter apathy may be what dooms this country to the disaster of another Trump presidency.

I encourage both young voters to imagine what Trump would do in this situation. Do they think he would have more empathy for the Palestinian people? I ask them to compare these candidates on a wider variety of issues critical to their futures. Trump is a climate change denier who reduced environmental protections and supported expanded production and use of fossil fuels. Joe Biden passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes the largest investment addressing climate change and renewable energy. Trump passed unpaid-for tax cuts, causing trillion-dollar deficits affecting future generations. The Biden Inflation Reduction Act includes plans to reduce our national debt. Trump did nothing for America’s youth, while Biden has addressed student loan debt and passed the American Family Plan. The list goes on.

This election will be critical for the future of younger voters, as well as the future of our democratic system. We can’t allow single issues to discourage us from voting when so much is at stake.

Peter Rowland

Raymond

