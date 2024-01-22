Charter Commission seeks opinions

To the editor,

Hello from the Charter Commission.

We have been diligently working on revising the existing charter over the past year and the Charter Commission is now in discussions around form of government. Last Wednesday (Jan. 10) we met with the Kennebunk Select Board in a joint session to have an open discussion on the form of government.

As you may know, our current form of government is the town meeting format where residents vote in June on all budget, borrowing, and land-use issues that are put on the ballot by the select board. We are actively discussing if a town council, a representative form of government, would be better suited to the needs of our town.

We are asking you, the residents of the town of Kennebunk, to please share your opinions with us about what you think our future form of government should be. Does our town meeting and select board work well for the town? Should we consider the town council form of government? These are the questions we need to answer.

Please feel free to share your opinions with the entire commission at chartercommission@kennebunkmaine.us or attend any of our regular meetings that are held at Kennebunk Town Hall in room 300 on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m.

Christian Babcock, chair

Kennebunk Charter Commission

Grateful for support of Holiday Giving campaign

To the editor,

Dear community members: Our deepest appreciation goes out to Cole Harrison Insurance and to each of you who supported Kennebunk Free Library during our Holiday Giving campaign. Not only did we reach our goal of $10,000 to unlock the $2,500 challenge gift from Cole Harrison Insurance, but we also cruised past our stretch goal of $30,000.

Kennebunk Free Library’s Holiday Giving campaign kicked off in mid-November and wrapped up on Jan. 7 with a grand total of $30,791 in donations.

“As a nonprofit, experiencing an economic downturn is a very daunting prospect. However, this campaign was a heartwarming show of support and set Kennebunk Free Library on a great path to kick off 2023,” said Michelle Conners, library director. “Cole Harrison was a driving force behind our success. In addition to this most recent campaign, they have been a long-time library supporter including almost 20 years as a sponsor of our annual 5K.”

Your donation makes a real difference in the lives of our community members by providing access to read, listen, watch, create, learn, communicate, and connect through our collections, our programs, our services, and our care.

Please accept our most sincere thanks for making a difference in our community with your support of Kennebunk Free Library and the Holiday Giving campaign. You are a library champion.

My very best wishes to you and yours for a happy and healthy 2024.

Anita K. Randall, development director

Kennebunk Free Library

Kennebunk Free Library invites public to participate in strategic plan survey

To the editor,

To the community: As we embark on a journey to shape the future of our beloved Kennebunk Free Library, your voice is pivotal. The library has long been a cornerstone of our community, providing a haven for knowledge, connection, and cultural enrichment. Now, as we set our sights on the future, we invite each one of you to actively participate in our strategic planning process.

The survey will take approximately 5-10 minutes to complete and can be found at https://forms.gle/nepNTgG7TXsgqsucA. Participants can also share the link or request a paper version.

Your insights and perspectives will play a crucial role in crafting a vision that not only reflects the needs of our community but also ensures that Kennebunk Free Library remains a vibrant hub for generations to come. Together, let’s shape the next chapter of our library’s legacy. Your input matters, and your involvement is the key to a future that resonates with the aspirations of our entire community. Thank you for being an integral part of this exciting journey.

Kennebunk Free Library invites all community members to participate actively in the strategic planning process. Updates and information on how to get involved are available at kennebunklibrary.org and on Facebook and Instagram. You can also call us at 207-985-2173.

Michelle Conners, director

Kennebunk Free Library

