KENNEBUNK – The Brick Store Museum announced that it will host the Kennebunk Elementary School Art Show through Feb. 3. More than 200 artworks by the community’s youngest artists, in pre-K through second grade, are on display in the museum’s ground-floor galleries.

Kennebunk Elementary School art teacher, Mrs. Allard, and parent volunteers, curated the show. Pre-K, kindergarten, first grade and second grade students all participated in the exhibition, and submitted a piece illustrating what they have learned about landscape art through different artistic media and time periods.

Admission to the museum is free during the Kennebunk Elementary Art Show for the entire community.

For more information about the exhibition and related events visit www.brickstoremuseum.org. Patrons are invited to explore additional half-day art classes for young learners, and learning opportunities year-round.

