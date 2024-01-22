Geraldine “Gerrie” Fay Larson Messinger, 88 years of age, of Kennebunk, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, after a long illness at her place of comfort at Huntington Common, surrounded by loved ones. Geraldine was born Aug. 1, 1935, in Rockport, Massachusetts, the daughter of Clifton H. and Dorothy (Rust) Larson.

She was a graduate of Gloucester High School, class of 1953. Geraldine went on to become a registered nurse after graduating from the Newton Wellesley School of Nursing residence program of 1956. She spent many years working as a nurse in the emergency room and in long-term care as a staff development specialist. She kept in touch over the years with her nursing classmates and they often referred to Gerrie as the “night owl,” keeping many of the students up talking and studying through the night. She loved being a nurse and always enjoyed sharing stories of her long nursing career.

Gerrie was an active member of the Union Congregational Church of North Reading, Massachusetts, serving on many committees, including Faith Circle, Serendipity Circle, and Holiday Fairs where she and her husband Bob would help Santa with Christmas activities. She also greatly enjoyed her time in the Bell Choir, playing the bells during the holidays was a favorite activity.

Gerrie was a founding member of the Demolay Mothers Club, a group associated with the Masons, and involved in Christian Community Service. Gerrie enjoyed traveling and spending time with family, and her grandchildren, and visiting with her many friends. After moving to Maine in 2004, Gerrie and Bob joined the Congregational Church of Wells where they were active in the local Ditty Box, a church-affiliated thrift shop, and “Soups On” which provides a hot meal to the local community of Wells. This past year she cherished Scrabble Thursday’s girlfriends and visits with her family, friends, and neighbors rocking on the front porch recalling a life well lived.

Gerrie is survived by her two sons, Craig Messinger and his wife Jennifer of Raymond, Maine, and Jeffery Messinger of Phoenix, Arizona, granddaughter Meghan Messinger, and grandsons Alex Messinger and Eric Messinger great-grandson, Oliver Messinger and several nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her lifelong love of 51 years, Robert E. Messinger, brother Dickie Larson, and grandson Ryan J. Messinger.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3 at the Congregational Church of Wells, (1695 Post Road, Wells) with the Rev. David Hughes officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gerrie’s name can be made to the Congregational Church of Wells (PO Box 759, Wells, ME 04090).

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Gerrie’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

