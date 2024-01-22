Neal Lambly, 90, of Kennebunk, passed away Jan. 17, 2024, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Neal is survived by: his wife of 32 years, Nancy Mitchell Lambly of Kennebunk; son, Steven Lambly and his wife Irene of Half Moon Bay, California; daughter, Elaine Schneemann and her husband Michael of Sebastopol, California; daughter, Jennifer Lambly of Cotati, California; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Sheean and her husband William of Sacramento, California; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Neal was proud of his service to our country as a member of the U.S. Army.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

