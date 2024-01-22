David Thornton “Bear” Staples of Kennebunkport, passed away peacefully at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Saturday Dec. 23, 2023, at the age of 82.

David was born in Brewer, Maine, on Sept. 16, 1941, to Richard A. and Lillian Thornton Staples. He spent their early years at the family homestead in East Belfast, before they moved to Ogunquit. David would attend the Village School there, later graduating as a member of the Wells High School class of 1959.

As a teenager, David began working for R.P. Hutchins at Hutchins Chevrolet in Ogunquit, beginning what would be both a lifelong career and passion for the automotive world.

In 1963, David would join the United States Army, serving for his country until his Honorable Discharge in 1966. In 1971, he joined Troop C of the Maine State Police covering Benton, Clinton, Burnham and Unity Plantation. From 1976 to 1985 he returned to the career he began when he was a teenager, becoming the parts manager at Weirs Motor Sales in Arundel, before moving on to work for Fisher Engineering. As the regional sales manager, David worked selling Fisher snowplows all over the United States. It was a career he truly loved, and he treasured the lifelong relationships it allowed him to form. David worked for Fisher until he finally retired in 2008.

David had a deep passion for cars and auto racing. He spent many years helping Dick McCabe and his team as they raced all the way from the Northeast to as far south as Daytona. David loved to share memories of those times racing, and was an encyclopedia of racing history. There were few facts or dates he couldn’t remember, and was a steel trap of travel knowledge. He knew every route from Maine to Florida, could always tell you where the nearest 99 steakhouse was, and always seemed to know how long it was going to take to get to Logan that day.

Dave attended many local car shows and cruise nights with his beloved 1957 Chevy, forming lifelong friends that he looked forward to seeing at every event.

Advertisement

David is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patricia Staples; his children, Brett Staples, Alison Staples, Robert Noble, daughter-in-law Sandy Noble; his grandchildren Scott Staples, Andrew Staples, Alex Staples, Reilly Staples, Benjamin Staples, Quentin Sprague, Ian Sprague, Michaela Sprague and Ellen Noble and great-granddaughter Emma Staples; His best friend, Dick McCabe and his wife Krissy. He is predeceased by his son, Thomas A. Noble.

A celebration of his life will be held May 12, 2024, at Bentley’s in Arundel. Details will be announced.

In lieu of flowers please consider the Animal Welfare Society, PO Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094 or the American Cancer Society, PO Box 350, Westbrook, ME 04092.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit David’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: