Bath Savings President and CEO Glenn Hutchinson, along with the board of trustees, has announced a number of promotions within the organization.

• Candice Rinaldi – executive vice president, retail lending.

• Elizabeth Rogers – senior vice president, retail lending.

• Casey Bedard – vice president, e-banking and branch operations.

• Michelle Dickinson – vice president, human resources.

• Wendy Gilliam – vice president, finance.

• Betsy Harrington – vice president, compliance officer.

• Jean Libby – vice president, senior mortgage loan officer.

• Megan Smith-Pinkham – vice president, loan servicing.

• Stephanie Wagg – vice president, administration.

• Sarah Winchenbach – vice president, Boothbay branch manager.

• Tyler Zamore – vice president, senior mortgage loan officer.

• Sarah Grover – assistant vice president, trust operations.

• Jenny Little – assistant vice president, business e-banking.

• Erica May – assistant vice president, Bath manager.

• Katie Spiridakis – assistant vice president, marketing.

• Conor Sullivan – facilities manager.

“The dedication and expertise of these team members has helped to establish Bath Savings as a leader in our industry, a valuable presence in our community and a respected financial institution,” Hutchinson said in a prepared release. “I’m confident they will continue to provide the exceptional service that Bath Savings is known for in their new roles.”

Bath Savings has been name one of the Best Places to Work in Maine for 10 consecutive years.

