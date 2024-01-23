Falmouth High School has been selected as a state finalist in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition. Along with five other state finalists, Falmouth High School will win a package of $2,500 in technology and school classroom supplies.

Solve for Tomorrow is a nationwide competition that encourages students in grades 6-12 to use science, technology, engineering and math to solve issues in their local communities.

The competition now advances to its next phase, culminating in April with the selection of three national winners, each receiving a $100,000 prize package. State winners will be announced later this month.

