The town of Yarmouth is seeking storytellers for a live community event March 15.

The stories must be about a feeling or memory that connects the storyteller to Yarmouth, they must be able to be performed in 5 to 10 minutes, must be nonfiction, original to the writer and free of profanity and offensive or abusive language. Community members ages 14 and up can participate, with guardian permission for those under 18.

The event is part of the town’s Comprehensive Plan update, known as Plan Yarmouth, and was inspired by “the power of creative expression to bring community together,” according to the town.

The Royal River Community Players will support the event with workshops on editing and public speaking next month.

Submissions will be accepted until Feb. 12 in written or video format. Email entries to jdubovsky@yarmouth.me.us, mail to Yarmouth Town Hall or drop them off at Town Hall.

