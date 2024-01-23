BIDDEFORD POOL – David William Noon I, of Biddeford Pool, departed this life on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, at the age of 85 in Biddeford. David was born on April 23, 1938. in Boston, Massachusetts, to William D. Noon and Hilda C. Kroetzsch.

He graduated from New Market High School in New Hampshire in 1955 and then joined the Army a year later. After his honorable discharge in 1959, he continued his education at U.Mass Amherst, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering in 1963 and a master’s degree in business from Anna Maria College. He married Carole Rita Manna on July 4, 1964. During their life together they resided in Millis and Hopkinton, Massachusetts and spent their summers in Biddeford Pool, Maine, where they retired.

David worked for over 40 years with the Foxboro Corporation, winning numerous awards and accolades for his work. He was a valued volunteer with the Lions Club, the Friends of Wood Island Lighthouse, the Biddeford Pool Community Center, St. Brendan’s Church and the Biddeford Pool Land Trust. He treasured his time with friends and family, particularly at large family celebrations. He was an avid reader and also loved caring for the numerous dogs he had over the course of his life.

He will be missed and is survived by his wife, Carole; sister, Helen Laviolette (Peter); children, Bill Noon (Simran) and Norann Oleson (Jim); and five grandchildren, Samantha Johnson (Alex), Madison Oleson, David Noon II, Emily Noon and Ian Noon. His memory will be treasured by many extended family and friends.

A memorial mass will be held in the early summer at St. Brendan’s Church in Biddeford Pool.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit David’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Contributions in David’s name can be made to the Salvation Army at give.salvationarmyusa.org.

