GEORGETOWN – Leo Pinette, 71, of Georgetown, passed on Dec. 29, 2023 at Mid Coast Hospital with family by his side.

Leo was born in Bath, the son of Alfred and Gloris (Pertell) Pinette.

Leo’s work history included being a woodcutter, a clammer, federal distribution truck driver, Pierce & Hartung lumber yard, carpentry work, and over 50 years of lobstering.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling with his friends, feeding the deer, being at camp (his happy place) with all his buddies, watching westerns, and football.

Leo was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Anthony; and three long-time friends, Ken Gibb, George Clough, and Hammy Staples.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Dolores (Barter) Pinette; his daughter, Tracie, son, Dale; three grandchildren, Sophia Moore, Addison, and Andrew White; sister, Phyllis Coombs an husband Walter, brothers Jeffrey and wife Lori, James and wife Becky, sister-in-law, Joy Pinette, half-brothers Fred and Mark Peterson, sister-in law, Diane West and husband John; and many aunts, uncles; cousins; nephews and nieces.

Join us for a celebration of Leo’s life on Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. at the Georgetown Community Center, 19 Old Schoolhouse Rd., Georgetown, ME 04548.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous