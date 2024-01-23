A section of Washington Avenue in Portland was closed to traffic Tuesday afternoon while city firefighters fought a house fire on the heavily traveled street.

Portland Fire Department spokesman Sean Donaghue said crews rescued a dog from the burning structure at 856 Washington Ave., but several other pets died or were unaccounted for. No one was at home when the fire broke out.

There were no injuries to firefighters or residents. The fire was brought under control within about 20 minutes.

Donaghue said the cause of the fire was an electrical malfunction.

The fire was reported at 3:13 p.m., forced police to close Washington Avenue between Rainbow Mall Road and Ocean Avenue for almost two hours. The road reopened at 4:50 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: