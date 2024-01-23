One person was evaluated, but refused medical treatment following an early Tuesday morning house fire at 13 Pleasant Ave. in South Portland.

When firefighters arrived around 3:57 a.m., they encountered smoke coming from the home as well as fire in the basement, South Portland fire Chief Phil Selberg said in a release.

Firefighters got the home’s occupants out safely while crews extinguished the fire in the basement. A faulty piece of electrical equipment likely caused the fire.

“The quickness and skill of the responding crews prevented significant loss,” Selberg said. The fire chief said that occupants of a burning building should never try to reenter a structure. They should always remain outside until firefighters arrive.

