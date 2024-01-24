Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, has said she will not endorse former President Donald Trump.

But she also says won’t be endorsing his only remaining rival, former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Collins was quoted Wednesday by the New York Times and by The Hill saying she won’t publicly support Trump. She said she is glad Haley is staying in the primary race, but told the New York Times she won’t be endorsing Haley, either.

Senator Collins says she’s glad Haley is sticking it out and doesn’t see herself ever endorsing Trump. But she still says she won’t endorse Haley, citing the fact that she was friends with lots of candidates in the race (who are no longer in the race). — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) January 24, 2024

Collins voted to convict Trump after his 2021 impeachment trial on charges he incited the mob of his supporters who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 that year.

“My vote in this trial stems from my own oath and duty to defend the Constitution of the United States,” Collins said in a speech on the Senate floor. “The abuse of power and betrayal of his oath by President Trump meet the constitutional standards of high crimes and misdemeanors, and for those reasons I voted to convict Donald J. Trump.”

Collins was one of six Republican senators to vote for a conviction, but Trump ultimately was acquitted.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: