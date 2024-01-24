Gov. Janet Mills honored the achievements of four Maine businesses on Wednesday with the presentation of the 2023 Governor’s Awards for Business Excellence.

Established by former Gov. John McKernan in 1991, the annual awards were handed out during a ceremony at the Blaine House that was postponed from late December.

Elmet Technologies in Lewiston, the largest U.S.-based maker of tungsten and molybdenum materials and products, won the Heritage Industry Award.

Compotech Inc. in Brewer, a defense technology company focused on transforming U.S. military capabilities, received the Innovation Award.

Main Eco Homes in Bridgton, a general contractor specializing in energy efficient, environmentally friendly homes and commercial buildings, received the Rural Revitalization Award.

And TimberHP in Madison, maker of high-performing wood fiber insulation that is healthy for people and the planet, won the Climate Leader Award.

“Through their success in the business world – and direct investments in their employees, their communities, and our state – each of these extraordinary Maine businesses is helping to make Maine the best place in the nation to live, work and raise a family,” Mills said.

