January is about to give way to the championship month of February and you’d better believe that local athletes are up for the challenge.

Everything from here on out will affect playoff positioning and the ability to earn glory, so don’t miss a moment.

Here’s a glimpse of where things stand in the middle of another big week:

Boys’ basketball

Scarborough’s boys’ basketball team was 11-3 and second to Gorham in the Class AA South Heal Points standings at press time after beating host Thornton Academy (53-40) and falling at Sanford (64-59). In the victory, which gave the Red Storm their first regular season sweep of the Golden Trojans in 11 years, Liam Garriepy had 14 points, Nate Glidden 12 and Carter Blanche 11. In the setback, which snapped a four-game win streak, Garriepy had 19 points and Jefferds added 17. Scarborough hosted Bonny Eagle Thursday, then goes to Deering next Thursday.

South Portland, the two-time reigning Class AA state champion, is showing signs of life, improving to 5-8 and fifth in the South after winning four of its last six outings. The Red Riots lost, 67-43, at Portland Saturday, in a rematch of last year’s state game, then held off visiting Noble in overtime Tuesday, 70-64. In the setback, Gabe Galarraga scored 11 points and Darius Johnson added 10. In the victory, Manny Hidalgo led the way with 28 points, Galarraga added 18 and Johnson finished with 11. South Portland welcomes Thornton Academy Saturday (see our website for game story), then goes to Deering Tuesday of next week.

Advertisement

In Class B South, Cape Elizabeth was 3-10 and ninth after sandwiching home losses to Greely (60-51) and Wells (76-69, in triple-overtime) around a 59-55 win at Leavitt. Eli Smith had 17 points in the loss to the Rangers. In the victory, Smith led the way with 23 points, Alex van Huystee added 14 and Gabe Berman finished with 11. The Capers go to Lake Region Friday and welcome York Tuesday of next week.

Girls’ basketball

On the girls’ side, Scarborough moved up to 9-5 and second behind Gorham in the Class AA South Heals following a 53-35 home loss to Gorham and Tuesday’s 40-32 home win over Sanford. In the setback, Caroline Hartley paced the Red Storm with 13 points. In the victory, Hartley led the way with 14 points. Scarborough was at Bonny Eagle Thursday and travels to Massabesic Saturday.

South Portland was 10-3 and third after Tuesday’s 44-24 home win over Bonny Eagle. Nyeerah Padgett led the way with 13 points, while Emma Travis and Annie Whitmore added nine points apiece. The Red Riots, who have won nine consecutive contests, had a pivotal home game versus Sanford Thursday, go to Thornton Academy Saturday, then welcome Noble Tuesday of next week.

In Class B South, Cape Elizabeth fell to 0-14 and 14th after losses at Greely (62-18), at home to Leavitt (54-28) and at Wells (39-29). Grace Callahan scored 12 points against the Rangers, 15 in the loss to the Hornets and 17 versus the Warriors. The Capers welcome Lake Region Friday and go to York Tuesday of next week.

Boys’ hockey

Advertisement

On the ice, the Portland/South Portland/Deering Beacons were 5-5 and sixth in the Class A statewide Heals heading into Thursday’s home game versus Biddeford. The Beacons are at reigning Class A state champion Thornton Academy Wednesday of next week.

Scarborough was 2-7 and 11th in Class A after Saturday’s 5-0 loss at Falmouth. The Red Storm hosted York Wednesday and visit Windham Monday of next week.

Defending Class B champion Cape Elizabeth fell to 1-9 and ninth in the standings following a 5-1 home loss to Greely and a 6-1 setback to Cheverus/Yarmouth in a game played at the Cross Insurance Arena Monday. Against the Rangers, Nathan Hanisko made 51 saves and Brendan Eavenson scored the lone goal. Alex Mainville gave the Capers an early lead against Cheverus/Yarmouth and while Hanisko made 39 saves, it didn’t stand up for long as Cheverus/Yarmouth scored twice in each period.

“(Nathan’s) been there for us every night and had some big saves tonight and he’ll continue to do the same thing all year,” said Cape Elizabeth assistant coach Matt Riggle, who was filling in for coach Chris Howe, who was out of town.

“We had a great effort all night. I was proud of how our guys showed their own. Cheverus/Yarmouth has a great team this year. They brought it to us. I have a lot of respect for them.”

After going to Greely Thursday, the Capers return home next Thursday to face Windham. Cape Elizabeth hasn’t missed the playoffs since 2009-10, but will need some wins down the stretch to qualify.

Advertisement

“We’re fighting some injuries and sickness right now, but hopefully, once we have a full roster, we’ll be ready to go,” said Riggle. “The guys playing right now are giving it their all and I trust them going forward.”

Girls’ hockey

On the girls’ side, the Cape Elizabeth/South Portland/Portland/Waynflete co-op squad was 9-4 and second in the South following a 9-1 home loss to Penobscot and a 10-1 victory over last week. The Beacons played at Cheverus Thursday, then go to Gorham Saturday before hosting Brunswick Thursday of next week.

Falmouth/Scarborough was 6-6 and fourth after a 5-0 home over Greely last week. After hosting Biddeford Wednesday, Falmouth/Scarborough plays host to Brunswick Saturday and goes to Gorham Monday of next week.

Indoor track

On the track, Scarborough’s boys and girls swept a four-team meet last week, which also included Falmouth, Gorham and Windham.

South Portland’s boys and girls swept city rivals Cheverus, Deering and Portland.

Cape Elizabeth’s boys and girls were each third at a 13-team WMC meet last weekend. Greely swept the top spots.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. For game updates and links to game stories, follow him on Threads: @foresports2023

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: