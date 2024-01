Books/Authors

Jan. 30

David Florig author talk: “The Stones of Alisa Craig,” 6 p.m., New Gloucester Public Library, 379 Intervale Road. newgloucesterlibrary.org

Exhibits/Galleries

Through Feb. 15

“(t)here but not”: USM art gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. usm.maine.edu/gallery

Film

Jan. 25

“Twister” (1996): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

Jan. 27

“Under the Boardwalk” (2023): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Jan. 30

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (2023): Rated TV-14, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Feb. 1

“The Color Purple” (1985): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

Feb. 3

“Groundhog Day” (1993): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Music

Jan. 25

Cumberland Crossing: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Jan. 26

Pat Foley: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Jimmy Macisso: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Tyler Healy Band: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Jan. 27

The Orbits: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Jan. 28

Off the Charts: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Andi Fawcett: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Jan. 31

Blueberry Jam with Isaiah Bennett: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Feb. 1

Sarah Libby: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

David Good; Jeff Willis: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Feb. 2

Yellow Sun Wreckers: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

“Octet for Winds”: 7:30 p.m., Corthell Hall, USM campus, 13 University Way, Gorham. $15, $10 students, senior and alumni. usm.maine.edu/music

Feb. 3

Travis James Humphrey: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Anthony Latini and Stiles: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Theater

Jan. 26-28

“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1:45 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Corthell Hall, USM campus, 13 University Way, Gorham. $15, $10 students, senior and alumni. usm.maine.edu/music

