Historical calendars

The 2024 Gorham Historical Society calendars are available for $10 at the Town Clerk’s Office at the municipal center and at Baxter Memorial Library.

The calendar features photos of historic Gorham, including some places that no longer exist.

Historical tidbit

Gorham settlers in the winter of 1760 herded their cattle and horses to the “Great Kezar Meadow,” according to the Gorham Historical Society’s chronology. They reached the meadow in a drive over Native American trails to what is now the Fryeburg-Lovell area.

Pre-K registration

Families can enroll children, who will be 4 years old by Oct. 15, in Gorham School Department’s free public pre-kindergarten program for the 2024-25 school year.

The pre-K program is at Narragansett School and transportation will be provided for students. Apply at gorhamschools.org and call 222-1295 for help.

There will be a pre-K through grade 5 parent info meeting about the attendance zone shifts through Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29. A link to attend is at gorhamschools.org.

Ice rink conditions

Gorham Recreation Director Cindy Hazelton reported that the rinks at Narragansett Elementary School on Main Street and the Little Falls Recreation Area on Gray Road have been open for skating.

“Public Works was able to get the snow cleared by Friday last week using shovels and leaf blowers as the surface wasn’t quite ready for tractors or pickup trucks,” Hazelton said.

“Forecast coming promises a mess before turning to rain on Thursday … maybe a surface flooding will be OK, though.”

Summer market space

It’s time to schedule your summer market space for the upcoming season at Shaw Cherry Hill Farmers Market on Main Street.

For an application, email cherryhillfarmersmarket@gmail.com.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Jan. 23, 1974, that Cornelia Files had plans to restore the Crockett-Jewett-Broad House, 189 Main St., that she had recently purchased. The house, known to be Gorham’s oldest two-story house, was built in 1764.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Jan. 18 that the U.S. public debt was $34,069,900,131,753.02.

