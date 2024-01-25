Joanne Charlotte Grace, 76, of Arundel, passed away Jan. 20, 2024. She was born Nov. 8, 1947, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to Charles and Josephine (Maniscalco) Mulik.

Joanne graduated from Cambridge Rindge and Latin School in 1965 and received a nursing certificate from Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Medford. She worked as a nursing assistant at Lawrence Memorial Hospital, manager of the Family Care Center at New England Memorial in Stoneham and was founder of the Crisis Center in Stoneham. She also started a calendar, “Gracefully Yours,” which showcased women over 40 and benefitted the American Heart Association. She married and had four children with John Eldridge and later separated.

Joanne put others before herself, devoting the final years of her life to caring for her mother. She loved her children endlessly and considered them her greatest accomplishment. She lived courageously until the end. She enjoyed reading her Bible, dancing, singing, moments by the ocean, spending time with her beloved grandchildren, and most especially her children. She loved the Lord with her whole heart and was his lifelong servant.

Joanne is survived by: her mother, Josephine Belding of Medford, Massachusetts; children, Kimberly Corriveau (Dennis) of Dayton, Maine, Lori Wells (John) of North Reading, Massachusetts, Kelly Fiorentino (Jeffrey) of Lynnfield, Massachusetts, and Samuel Eldridge (Samantha) of Sachse, Texas; grandchildren, Nicholas, Christopher, Luke, Sophia, Kayleigh, Isabella, and Benjamin; and German Shepherd and protector, Kahn.

Private family services will be held.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Joanne’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

