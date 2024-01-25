Charles Lewis Bernier, 90, of Wells, passed away peacefully on Jan. 15, 2024, at Pinnacle Health & Rehab in Sanford.

Chuck was born in Laconia, New Hampshire, on Feb. 25, 1933, the son of Charles O. and Mildred E. (Plante) Bernier. Chuck lived in Laconia as a young child and then moved to South Berwick, Maine, when he was an adolescent. Chuck graduated from Berwick Academy in South Berwick, where he met the love of his life, Doris Pinkham.

After graduating in 1951, Chuck joined the military and served proudly in the U.S. Air Force for 13 years. He was an air policeman and served during the Korean War. While in Korea, Chuck made the decision to marry Doris when he returned home. They were married in 1954 and had two children, Charlie and Ann. Chuck was a quiet and kind man and a loving father. He had a great sense of humor and a love for animals.

After his military discharge, Chuck started his own business, Bernier Appliance Store in his hometown of South Berwick. When he was in his mid-30s, Chuck decided he wanted to follow his dream to become a full-time lobsterman, which required the family to relocate closer to a harbor. They moved to Kennebunkport in 1968, where Chuck lobstered from his boat The Doris Ann. He spent many years earning his living on the ocean, which brought him great joy and instilled in him an appreciation of the beauty of the Maine coast and especially the working harbors and fishing vessels.

In the late 1970s, facing serious health issues, and realizing he could no longer handle the physically demanding work on the sea, Chuck sold his boat and accepted that a career change was required. Although this was a sad time for him, he embraced the change and launched a new business buying and selling antiques. Chuck was skilled at refinishing antique furniture and enjoyed attending auctions and flea markets. He stayed in the business throughout his 50s.

Chuck always had a talent for art, creating caricature sketches for the yearbook even as a young man at Berwick Academy, and painting as a hobby throughout his life. After joining a local art association and finding success selling his oil paintings at shows, Chuck decided to go all in as a professional artist. Now in his 60s, and technically retired, Chuck showed no signs of slowing down. He painted every day, amassing a vast portfolio of works, mostly focused on subject matter related to the working harbors of Maine and the coastal landmarks with which he was intimately acquainted.

Chuck flourished in the art community, winning dozens of awards at the art shows he attended and gaining the respect of his fellow artisans. He also served as president of the Sanford Art Association in the early 1990s. Chuck taught Doris to paint as well, and together they opened a studio gallery in their home. In the summers they traveled to art shows throughout New England and developed a very loyal following of customers. Chuck had found his true calling at last, combining his love of the sea with his talent for painting. He continued to paint and sell his art well into his late-80s.

Chuck is predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Doris. He is survived by his son, Charles L. Bernier III and his wife, Leslie, of Harpswell, Maine: his daughter, Ann Driscoll, and her husband, Kent, of Kennebunk; grandsons Corey Driscoll and Charles L. Bernier IV; great-granddaughter Elizabeth Bernier and brother Robert Bernier of Tucson, Arizona.

Honoring Chuck’s request, there will be no services.

Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green is respectfully serving the family.

