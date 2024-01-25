Gendron, Claire (Mullen) 91, previously of Biddeford, Jan. 21, in Rochester, N.Y. Mass of Christian Burial 1 p.m., Feb. 2, St. Martha’s Church, Kennebunk. Arrangements, Cote Funeral Home.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Gendron, Claire (Mullen) 91, previously of Biddeford, Jan. 21, in Rochester, N.Y. Mass of Christian Burial 1 p.m., Feb. 2, St. ...
Gendron, Claire (Mullen) 91, previously of Biddeford, Jan. 21, in Rochester, N.Y. Mass of Christian Burial 1 p.m., Feb. 2, St. Martha’s Church, Kennebunk. Arrangements, Cote Funeral Home.
Send questions/comments to the editors.