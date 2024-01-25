Tree seedlings for kids

Local kids can sign up at Walker Memorial Library for a chance to receive a free tree seedling to plant.

The seedlings will be ready for pickup around Earth Day, April 22. Participants can have planting instructions and species information emailed.

The program is open to kids who live in Westbrook and/or have a Walker library card.

Sign up by March 15 at neighborhoodforest.org by clicking on “Get free trees” and searching for the library.

Free activities for 50+

The Westbrook Community Center has free activities for seniors running up to Older Americans Month in May.

Residents over 50 can socialize at the community center with games, trivia and free snacks and coffee. The next date is Monday, Jan. 29, with “Puzzles and Popcorn” from 1:45 to 3:15 p.m. Other upcoming activities are Trivia Challenge, Tuesday, Jan. 30; Cribbage Club, Wednesday, Jan. 31; Game of the Week, Thursday, Feb. 1; and Bingo Blitz, Friday, Feb. 2.

For a full list of the upcoming events, go to facebook.com/westbrookcommunitycenter or contact Recreation Program Assistant John Lee at 854-0676, ext. 5266, or jlee@westbrook.me.us.

‘Crazy weather’ talk

A WMTW weather forecaster will be the guest speaker at the Westbrook Senior Citizens meeting at noon Feb. 5 in the Spruce Room at the Westbrook Community Center.

Members and guests will hear about “the crazy weather we’ve been having lately,” an announcement said.

Those attending are invited to participate in a book swap. Refreshments will be served.

Anyone age 50 and over from Westbrook or neighboring communities can join the group. For more information, call Carol Sue Hayden at 854-2112.

LaRoche Legion guest

The Stephen W. Manchester Post 62 of the American Legion will meet Feb. 7 at its headquarters at 17 Dunn St.

The post’s board of directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. preceding a haddock parmigiana meal with salad, bread and dessert served at 5:45 p.m. The cost is $10. Chris LaRoche, executive director of the Westbrook Housing Authority, will speak to the group following the meal.

Veterans, retired or active duty, interested in joining the post are welcome to attend. Call 856-7152 to learn more.

Donate mannequins

Westbrook Historical Society is seeking donations of mannequins for displays of dresses and uniforms in its museum. The historical society and museum are open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays-Saturdays at the Westbrook Community Center.

Contact Diane Dyer, a member of the historical society’s board of directors, at 854-5588.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Jan. 23, 1974, that Billy Foye, son of Peter Foye of Duck Pond Road, was honored with a luncheon on his sixth birthday.

