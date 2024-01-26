Food pantry receives $20K

Norway Savings Bank has donated $20,000 toward the Bridgton Food Pantry’s purchase of its future location at 498 Main St.

“The purchase of the property at 498 Main Street has been made after receiving the commitment from Norway Savings Bank. A capital campaign is underway for the construction of a new facility for the food pantry,” Carmen Lone, president of the food pantry’s board of directors, said in a press release. “It has been a long, arduous process, but our board, executive director and volunteers are all committed to creating a new, safe and efficient space that will serve our clients with equity and dignity.”

The pantry, which got started in 1987, has been housed in the basement of the former United Methodist Church on Main Street for years. When if first opened it assisted seven families and now serves nearly 300 families each week.

​“Residents in our town know what an important place the food pantry has been in the fabric of Bridgton,” said Erin Nelson, assistant vice president at Norway Savings and Bridgton branch manager. “It feeds individuals of all ages, families, essentially anyone in need of a helping hand. Norway Savings Bank is proud to partner with the food pantry to ensure that people suffering from food insecurity can be met with kindness in a new, functional facility.”

The food pantry is open Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Volunteers, monetary donations and other support are always needed. transition. For information, call 207-​318-4467.

Tree ID workshop

Learn to identify trees in the bare season with a hands-on “Winter Twig ID Workshop” from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, led by the Lakes Environmental Association. The workshop will be at the Maine Lake Science Center at 51 Willett Road.

The event starts out with a tour of trees on the science center’s trails and continues with an overview of twig, bud and bark identification back in the center. Participants will then learn how to identify various samples. Tree guides, microscopes and hand lenses will be available as reference tools.

Light refreshments will be provided. For further information and to register, go to mainelakes.org or call 647-8580.

Public pancake breakfast

American Legion Post 67 is hosting a pancake and sausage breakfast at the Bridgton Community Center on Depot Street from 8 to 11 a.m. Feb. 3.

The community is welcome to come and enjoy a hearty breakfast that benefits local veterans. An $8 donation per person is suggested. All proceeds go to American Legion Post 67 to support their work for local veterans and community programs. Contact the post at 595-9365 with any questions.

Monthly Death Cafe

Death doula Laura Carey and Jen Dupree, the director of Charlotte Hobbs Library in Lovell, will host a Death Cafe at the Bridgton Community Center on the third Friday of every month at 4 p.m.

The gathering aims to provide an opportunity for people to share their thoughts, questions, stories and concerns about the subject of death. Light refreshments will be served and all are welcome to attend these informal group discussions. This is not a grief support group.

To learn more, contact Carey at heartsongministry63@gmail.com or 468-1377.

