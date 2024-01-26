Veterans Monument additions

To qualify to have a name engraved on the New Gloucester Veterans Monument, an individual must be a veteran or currently active in the military, reserves or National Guard and a New Gloucester resident at some point in their lives. Proof of military status is required, such as a copy of discharge papers (DD-214) or other tangible evidence of having served honorably in the U.S. military.

To have a name engraved on the monument or to purchase an engraved brick, a completed name application or brick engraving order form must be received by Feb. 29. Forms can be accessed at newgloucester.com under “Our Town,” requested by emailing ngveteransmonument@gmail.com or picked up at Town Hall.

Engraved bricks are 4 by 8 inches, $50 each, and have space for up to three lines of 15 characters per line. Make a check payable to New Gloucester Historical Society, Veterans Monument and mail it to New Gloucester Historical Society, P.O. Box 531, New Gloucester, ME 04260.

Annual Ice Fishing Derby

Royal River Rod and Gun Club is once again hosting its 11th annual Ice Fishing Derby Feb. 10 at Range Pond State Park in Poland. Proceeds from this event will help fund the club’s Youth Field Day event in the spring.

The derby will take place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for the heaviest trout in first, second and third place in both the adult and kids divisions, and one prize winner for the heaviest panfish. Door prizes and a 50/50 raffle will round out the giveaways.

Adult tickets cost $20 and kids under 16 are $5. Tickets are available at Dag’s Bait & Sport Goods in Auburn, plus can be purchased the morning of the event. The park is located at 26 State Park Road. For more information, contact Will Bartlett at 576-0433 or rrrgc41@gmail.com.

Advertisement

Village Coffee House concert

The First Congregational Church’s Village Coffee House concert series returns with a performance by JC and the Aces at 7 p.m. Feb. 3. The church vestry is at 19 Gloucester Hill Road and admission is by a suggested donation of $10 per person at the door.

Derived from blues, folk, swing, country, rhythm and blues, rockabilly, swing and more, JC and the Aces redevelop songs from any genre to fit their style. The trio consists of JC (Jeff Christiansen) on guitars, mandolin and vocals, Jerry Adams on upright bass and guitar and Chris Hartogh on drums.

For more information, contact the church office at 926-3260.

Renewed recycling

To reinstate authentic recycling at the town’s transfer station, the Select Board voted in favor of signing a one-year recycling service agreement with Corcoran Environmental Services to handle the materials collected.

CES will haul away most of the town’s recycling, including cardboard, plastic, paper and magazines. There will be no changes to how residents sort and drop off their recyclables.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: