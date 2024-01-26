Williamson, Kimberly J. (Courage) 60, of Salisbury, Mass., formerly Rowley Mass., Jan. 20, in Danvers, Mass. Service 1 p.m., April 27, Rowley Cemetery, then celebration of life VFW Hall in Rowley, Mass.
Williamson, Kimberly J. (Courage) 60, of Salisbury, Mass., formerly Rowley Mass., Jan. 20, in Danvers, Mass. Service 1 p.m., April 27, Rowley Cemetery, then celebration of life VFW Hall in Rowley, Mass.
